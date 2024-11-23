 Naga Chaitanya Reveals Wife-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Fills 'Void' In Him Ahead Of December Wedding: 'She Understands Me Beautifully'
Naga Chaitanya Reveals Wife-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Fills 'Void' In Him Ahead Of December Wedding: 'She Understands Me Beautifully'

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot at his family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Ahead of the wedding, Naga Chaitanya opened up about starting a new chapter with Sobhita, saying, "I connect deeply with her; she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead."

Updated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are just a few days away from their dreamy wedding. The couple is all set to tie the knot at his family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Ahead of the wedding, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his upcoming nuptials and expressed his excitement.

Speaking to ETimes, Naga Chaitanya said that there is a lot of excitement and butterflies because of the planning and the logistics that are involved. He added, "The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios (Hyderabad), which has a very special sentiment attached to it. It was a conscious decision by the family to have the wedding there in front of my grandfather’s statue and seek his blessings. Our families are excited to come together & celebrate."

article-image

Further, talking about starting a new chapter with Sobhita, he said, "I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together. I connect deeply with her, she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead."

The actor, who is celebrating his birthday today, shared that he is spending his time in Goa with Sobhita and his close family, and friends. He mentioned that he prefers to keep his birthday 'simple and low-key' by doing the things he loves.

"By that I mean, disconnecting for a while, being in my comfort zone and recharging my mind. This time, too, I am doing the same and spending time with close friends and family in Goa," the Laal Singh Chadha actor added.

article-image
article-image

When asked if his wife-to-be has planned anything special for his birthday, he said that Sobhita leaves all the planning to me. "As long as she is there with me that’s good enough for me," he concluded.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; however, the couple separated in 2021.

