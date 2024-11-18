Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Real Gold Zari For Wedding With Naga Chaitanya; Details Inside

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to tie the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya on December 4 in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple will have a simple, traditional wedding in Hyderabad. While much details about their big day have not been shared by the families of the couple, a photo of their wedding invite surfaced on social media on Sunday. Now, the details about the bride-to-be's wedding saree have been out.

Sobhita, who is meticulously planning every detail for her wedding and is making sure it reflects her personal style and deep-rooted cultural heritage, has opted for a Kanjivaram silk saree.

A source close to the actress revealed, "Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother. She’s also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition. Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day."

Sobhita's commitment to tradition and her connection to Telugu roots was quite evident after visuals of the couple's pre-wedding festivities surfaced.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement ceremony was also a proof of the heartwarming celebration of culture, where the actress' look became a talking point. Draped in a traditional wear, adorned with an orange gajra, she embodied grace and poise.

A few weeks back, it was reported that the couple will get married at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which is of great significance for the Akkineni family. The studio was founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, late actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao in 1976. It is located on a 22-acre site in Banjara Hills.

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in a hush hush ceremony on August 8 after dating for over two years.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got divorced after four years of marriage in October 2021.