 Nag Ashwin REACTS To Reports Of Casting Alia Bhatt In Female-Led Film After Kalki 2898 AD's Success
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Nag Ashwin, known for directing Kalki 2898 AD, has been in the news due to reports that he might be working on a female-led film and the project would be produced by the Hyderabad-based Vyjayanthi Films. It was speculated that Alia Bhatt would be playing the lead role.

However, Nag Ashwin has addressed these rumours and denied the claims, clarifying that the speculation is not true. Speaking to Zoom, he said, "No, this is just some random rumour."

He revealed that his next project would be the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. A release date for the sequel hasn’t been set yet.

Earlier, a report in Mid-Day stated, "Ashwin has crafted a script focused on a powerful female lead—a character that demands emotional intensity and depth which is tailor-made for Alia. While the storyline remains a closely guarded secret, the narrative would tackle themes of personal resilience and empowerment in a unique, contemporary setting."

Alia has previously starred in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which was a pan-India film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.

Alia is currently filming for YRF’s spy film Alpha, starring Sharvari Wagh in the lead. It is slated to hit the screens on December 25, 2025 and is directed by Shiv Rawail.

Next, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Alpha marks the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Followed by Hrithik Roshan's War, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The next major projects in this action-packed franchise are Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which will feature Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

