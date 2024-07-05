Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy-Universe Titled Alpha: 'It's Time Of The Girls' (VIDEO)

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are set to play super-agents in Yash Raj Films next Spy Universe movie "Alpha", the makers announced on Friday. Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner's Netflix series "The Railway Men".

"Alpha" will see the actors join the spyverse, which already boasts of blockbuster titles such as "Pathaan" as well as the "Tiger" and "War" franchises. There were reports that Alia and Sharvari will front the female-led espionage movie, produced by YRF's Aditya Chopra.

In the title reveal video, Alia can be heard saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar. Aur humare programme ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabs veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!" "It's the time of the #ALPHA girls," Alia wrote on Instagram.

According to the 51-second clip shared by YRF on its X page, the filming on "Alpha" has begun. The YRF Spy Universe was launched back in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's "Ek Tha Tiger". Its success spawned two sequels "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017) and "Tiger 3" (2023).

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's "War" released in 2019, which was followed by 2023's "Pathaan", starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Besides "Alpha", "War 2", featuring Hrithik and NTR Jr, "Pathaan 2" with Shah Rukh, and "Tiger vs Pathaan", starring Salman and Shah Rukh are in the banner's pipeline.

While Alia was last seen on the big screen in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", Sharvari's latest was "Munjya".