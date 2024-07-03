 Munjya Enters ₹100 Crore Club, Overjoyed Sharvari Wagh Says 'Definitely Has A Nice Ring To It'
The actress said it's quite an overwhelming moment for her as it's her first film breaching the Rs 100 crore mark.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image

The horror-comedy movie 'Munjya' has entered the Rs 100 crore club, grossing Rs 112 crore at the domestic box office. Actress Sharvari is ecstatic with the overwhelming response the film has received.

The film also features Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj.

Talking about the response to the film, Sharvari said: "I have been awed by the big stars who have huge Rs 100 crore and above hits to their credit. To think that so many people have come to the theatres to see you, to shower their love and appreciation on your film and your work is quite an overwhelming moment for me. 'Munjya' is only the second release of my career. So, to taste this kind of success so early in my career is hugely motivating."

The actress further mentioned that, as an actor, one always wishes that their films become hits.

article-image

"For someone like me, it is all the more important because every hit allows me to get better roles, get better work. The pressure to survive and to thrive is insane in this industry, and I'm really thankful to my industry for accepting me with open arms. It is nice to have the biggest minds of the Hindi film industry protecting your interests and guiding you to success," she shared.

"Being known as the '100 crore girl' definitely has a nice ring to it, and this will get me to work harder every single time I face the camera. I have huge ambitions as an actor. I needed the right stepping stone to dash towards my goal, and 'Munjya' has done that for me," she added.

On the professional front, she is gearing up for the release of 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Currently, she is shooting for a big YRF Spy Universe film alongside superstar Alia Bhatt.

The untitled film, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail of the global hit series 'The Railway Men', is underway.

