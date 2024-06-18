Karan Johar Messaged Me For My Performance In Munjya, Reveals Actor Abhay Verma (Exclusive)

Abhay Verma |

Actor Abhay Verma is receiving a lot of accolades currently for his horror comedy, Munjya. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor opens up about his life before fame, working as a junior artist in Super 30, working with the India’s first ever CGI artist and more. Excerpts:

Q. How was it for you to shoulder the film on your own?

A. I was a junior artist in Super 30 and when I used to get 800 rupees per day, I used to learn so many things just by looking around. I used to get inspire by seeing those 200 people throughout the day. I don’t know how to put this in the most modest way, but I decided I would not do this for long. I am meant for bigger things solely for the sake of Cinema.

Go on…

I couldn’t imagine a junior artist like me could ever get a film like Munjya, a film of that bigger scale and has India’s first ever CGI artist, it’s not less than a miracle. It is out and out different experience for any actor. I always wanted to be on the trend setter side rather on the follower side.

Q. Did you attend any workshop to perform with the CGI actor?

A. We had extensive workshops since I had to imagine something very heavy on you while shooting. It took a lot of hard work to do all of it. I really had to focus on my body language, even in Safed, I had to play transgender so I had to look like one. We shot the every scene thrice. A short guy had to cling on me through harness.

Q. Do you feel Munjya is a game changer in your career?

A. If a person like Karan Johar, who has changed the coarse of the industry has messaged me and complimented me on my performance, I don’t think so I can get a better validation than this. I couldn’t have asked for more especially coming from a small place Panipat.

Q. Are you attracted to roles that are emotionally and mentally more draining?

A. I am attracted to roles that people say, I can’t do it. I feel the magic lies in how you do things and not in what you are doing. Now, I can take reference from my own character in Safed if I had to play a transgender sometime in the future.

Q. After Safed and Munjya, do you have any strategy to go forward?

A. I agree, that I have got these films quite early in my career. Thankfully, the opportunities given to me were very varied and that has do with a lot of manifestation. To choose roles is a luxury in the industry. I have a lot of creative hunger within me. Acting itself means to act different roles each time.