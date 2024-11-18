'Na Main Dekhungi, Na Sunna Hai..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Reveals Why Wife Sheena Bajaj REFUSED To Watch Current Track Of Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has garnered a record breaking viewership this week and has surpassed Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa on the TRP charts too. While the current pregnancy track on the show has kept the viewers hooked, Rohit Purohit, who essays the titular character of Armaan Poddar, recently opened up on how did the track affect him emotionally.

Speaking about the same to Telly Masala, Rohit reveals, how usually he discusses the upcoming story draft with his wife Sheena. However, this time, when he went ahead to discuss it with her, she refused to listen to it and stated that she will not even watch the episode of the show. Rohit says, ''Ek toh Sheena ko bilkul pasand nahi aata jab main rota hoon and Sheena ko ye bhi pasand nahi aata ke main koi bhi kaam half heartedly karu. Toh, jab ye start ho ne wala tha toh maine usko kaha tha ke next story draft jo aaya hai wo maine padha hai and it is very painful. Usne bola ke kya hai, and maine usse kaha ke it is something related to this (miscarriage). Toh usne pehle hi bol diya tha ke mujhe mat batao, na toh main ye dekhungi na mujhe sunn na hai. Maine bola theek hai. Main usually bahut excited hota hoon usey upcoming story line bata ne ke liye, aur wo sunti hai. But yaha usne mana kardiya and mujhe bhi laga ke thoda sa disturbing hojayega.''

Further revealing how did the current track affect him personally, Rohit says, ''Jab hum scene padhte hai, jo emotions aap onscreen dekhte hai mujhe lagta hai ke hum woh emotions double feel karte hai jab hum padhte hai. And I am somebody jisko narration se jyda script khud padhna pasand hai. I remember jab ye hospital wala track start horaha tha aur jab main ye sab padhne laga, tab thankfully mujhe ek dedh ghante ka time tha script padhne ka and I was just continously crying and weeping in the makeup room and then I thought ke agar main sare emotions yaha let out kar dunga toh camera ke samne jaa ke kaise perform karunga.''

For the uninformed, the current track of the show revolves around Abhira losing her child after suffering a miscarriage. Rohit then steps ahead to give his and Ruhi's baby to Armaan and Abhira. However, both Abhira and Ruhi are completely unaware of the same.