Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Learn Of Her Baby’s Demise & Blame Armaan For It, Rohit Takes THIS Step

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on the channel currently. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the leads of the fourth generation of the show, the show has been a constant on the TRP charts.

In the current track of the show, the viewers have witnessed Abhira losing her baby due to complications. However, she will be completely unaware of the same as Rohit will give his and Ruhi’s baby to Armaan and Abhira after Ruhi slips into coma.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, the viewers will witness Abhira learning about this truth. As soon as she learns about this, she breaks down in tears and falls on the ground. Rohit then leaves with the child. Devastated, Abhira blames Armaan for the demise of her child and for choosing her over the baby. However, it is later revealed that this was just Armaan’s dream.

In reality, Rohit will ask Armaan and Abhira to raise the baby and will tell Armaan that given Abhira’s condition, she may find it difficult to conceive again and that since Ruhi is healthy, she may be able to conceive again. Hence, he asks Armaan to take care of the child and to not let Abhira know anything.

On the other hand, Abhira will learn of Ruhi losing her child and slipping into coma, which will leave her devastated.