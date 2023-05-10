Music School: Makers organise film's special screening at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi

Paparao Biyyala, an IAS turned filmmaker, recently returned to his alma mater, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, to organize a special screening of his debut film, 'Music School'.

The event was held on 8th May 2023 at the Convention Centre of JNU, exclusively for the university's students and faculty. The film, directed and produced by Paparao Biyyala, features a musical score composed by the renowned Ilaiyaraaja.

The screening received an overwhelming response

Its screening proved to be a resounding success, receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The attendees, not only from JNU but also from neighboring areas such as Noida, Gurgaon, and Delhi University, filled the auditorium beyond its usual capacity of 375.

More than 500 people eagerly lined up in the aisles and even sat on the ground to watch the film.

About Music School

‘Music School’ tackles the pertinent issue of academic pressure faced by young students due to societal expectations, parental influences, and the demands of teachers.

The film incorporates three adapted songs from the iconic musical 'The Sound of Music', seamlessly woven into its Indian musical narrative.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Prakash Raj, Ozu Barua, Gracy Goswamy, and several acclaimed actors such as Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Phani, and a host of talented child actors.

Capturing the grandeur of the film's visuals is the ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans.

'Music School', a multi-lingual production presented by Yamini Films in Hyderabad, has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, with a Tamil dubbed version also available.

The film is set to release on 12th May 2023, with PVR distributing the Hindi version and Dil Raju handling the Telugu distribution. Audiences eagerly anticipate the film's official theatrical release following its overwhelming reception at JNU.