Music School actor Sharman Joshi: 'The upswing of OTT is challenging for the people attached to the film industry'

Pic: Instagram/Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming theatrical release titled Music School. The movie, which also stars Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj, is helmed by debutant director Papa Rao Biyyala. The music for the movie has been composed by the legendary Ilayaraaja and three of the 11 songs are adapted from The Sound of Music (1965). In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, the actor talks about the musical, his career trajectory, and more. Excerpts:

How was it working with debutant director Paparao Biyyala in Music School?

He was fine with his craft but didn’t know the language well of the sets, so to say. Every workplace has a certain code and decorum, discipline or casualness or whatever. There are moments where you can be casual and moments where you have to be professional. In an office space, there is a different work culture. From smaller to larger things, he learned while working on the sets. It took him some time to balance the entire stuff. Eventually, he found Kiran sir [cinematographer] and then he was okay with everything.

How do you look at your career?

My career is in an interesting stage and exciting times are coming up for people who know the craft more than the jazz attached to it. I love to do character-based stories. Actors like me, who are sailing in both the boat, will now get to sink their teeth more often than earlier.

Why do you think the theatrical releases in the north aren’t doing well despite their southern counterparts enjoying a successful streak?

I am not an expert on this, though I am from the industry, but I keep myself away from it. My understanding is that it’s not just an Indian phenomenon, it is a worldwide phenomenon. The footfalls and the numbers have dropped even in Hollywood for English films. South is still hanging on to audiences, hope that keeps happening and the audiences keep going to theatres. There is a reality of OTT which we have to understand and move along with it. The OTT is also here to stay, I believe, as is TV. Cinema hopes it keeps its place intact. Only time will tell. One is hoping people will step out of their homes eventually. This may happen if watching films at home feels slightly dull and then people would want to watch films on the big screen. The upswing of OTT is challenging for the people attached to the film industry. Hope it takes a good turn. I hope the joy of watching a cinema in theatres will always be a joyful experience.

Given a chance, what will you opt for – a film on OTT or a theatrical outing?

I will do both (smiles). It's not the preference of working for a platform or theatrical release. As an actor, for me, it is good work and an interesting subject, whichever offers me that. It cuts both ways. From a business point, we will know soon.

Does commerce matter to you?

Commerce does matter to a certain level. The driver’s seat is always selected from what part I would choose – based on the story; the makers and the producers are given priority over everything else.

If given a chance, will you ever like to direct?

Direction is not my cup of tea. I don’t think I am cut out for that. Whenever I ask that question to myself, the answer is always no. You have to be gifted to be able to direct a film. It brings the entire project together, handling actors is part of it. Though a tedious process, bit by bit you have to complete the film.