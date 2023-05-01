The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's shocking revelation about Bollywood: You start a project, sign it up and are replaced by someone else

Adah Sharma | Pic: Instagram/adah_ki_adah

Adah Sharma’s next is The Kerala Story. Directed by Sudipto Sen, it also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in pivotal roles. Vipul Amrutlal Shah is its creative director and producer. The film is all set to hit screens on May 5. The Free Press Journal caught up with Adah for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

The Kerala Story is based on a sensitive issue. Do you think after this your career is going to take a u-turn?

This is my first real-life inspired film. I live in the present and like to execute in a film if I feel this is the film I need to do. If I don’t wish to do a film, I don’t take it up. This is a film which my intuition got me to do. The love we are getting from the people on social media is crazy. I am active on social media and don’t delete anything from there. We receive a huge amount of love and support from the people.

Do you think you bagged this role as you are a Kerala girl?

Since I was born and brought up in Mumbai, I speak Hindi fluently. But in Kerala, Hindi is not huge but I speak the language in the Hindi accent. I learned Hindi from my grandmother. She speaks Hindi like that. I also had a tutor. I auditioned with them. I have also done Commando 2 and 3 with them, which is a totally different role. It had a Telugu-Hyderabadi accent. I am happy that Vipul sir has an open mind to cast me in this action role.

How do you look at your journey so far?

A lot of people kept telling me after 1920 that I deserve so much. I feel due to the trailer launch of The Kerala Story, the support I received worldwide has been humongous. I feel people worldwide are rooting for me. I read huge paragraphs people write about me to say how they want me to make it big. No PR can do for me what the worldwide janta is doing for me. It’s insane the support that I am getting from so many people.

What other projects are you doing? Being an outsider would you like to state something?

I am also doing an international project. We are mid-way through shooting this film. I am an outsider in the industry. Sometimes it is so fickle, when you start a project, sign it up and you are replaced by someone else, so I always like to announce it only after a project is announced. Once, I did costume trials and got the signing amount but I wasn’t doing that film as they signed someone else.

Go on…

I don’t wish to reveal the name of the film and the filmmakers. It is a very dark space. I wouldn't like to think bitter things but think about lovely people who have given good opportunities to me. My other project is titled Game of Girgit. It is based on this real life app. It’s complete, I play a cop in it.

Which genre makes you feel happy?

I have done different genres. Action I am anyway doing. I love doing action and romance.

How do you feel about the negative as well as positive feedback that you guys are receiving for The Kerala Story?

Few people are stating it’s propaganda. I have to say to the people who are saying it’s not good, that this comment is comparatively very less to see or read on social media. And those who are saying it’s good, many such comments can be read. If one negative comment is read under the same we see about 200 positive comments. So, all in all our film The Kerala Story is receiving good comments.