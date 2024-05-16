Throwback Thursday: When Kangana Ranaut Claimed She Lost ₹30-40 Crore Per Year Due To Speaking Against 'Anti-Nationals'

Kangana Ranaut |

The queen of controversy Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from being vocal about her views. She has often raised concern regarding her being mistreated by the Bollywood film industry be it an award show, the topic of nepotism or about her films. Throwback to last year on May 12, 2023, when she grabbed the headlines by stating that she lost ₹30-40 crore of money per year due to her anti-national speech.

Kangana On Losing 30-40 Crore Per Year Due To Her 'Anti-Nationals'Speech

It all started when Kangana reposted a quote by the CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk and compared herself to him on the topic of losing money. According to her social media story, ‘I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it’.

She further expressed that she stood up for the freedom and success of the nation. In the post, Kangana spoke about facing loss of Rs 30-40 crore.

Her note read, “This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of 30-40 cr per year”

How Her Remarks Against Anti-Nationals Led To Dropping Of Many Brands

Also, several brands dropped her as an ambassador. Kangana stated in her post that 20-25 brands dropped her after she spoke against anti-nationals. She even lauded Elon for praising the Indian food, and wrote, "How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more?”

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the actioner Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal. She is next set to feature in the film Emergency, where she essays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The makers have announced that the release of the film has been postponed amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The biographical political drama film directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, is based on a screenplay by Ritesh Shah.