Kabir Khan Reveals Details Of Kartik Aaryan's Shocking Body Transformation For Chandu Champion: From 39% Body Fat To Just 7%

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to present a never-seen-before side of his to the audience in the upcoming film Chandu Champion. While the details of the plot and the actor's character have been kept under wraps, director Kabir Khan has now opened up on the shocking physical transformation that the actor underwent for the film.

On Wednesday, Kartik took social media by storm after he dropped a poster of his look from Chandu Champion, in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled and lean physique. And on Thursday, both Kartik and Kabir shared another poster, with the latter spilling the beans on the massive body transformation.

Kabir revealed that Kartik had 39 per cent of body fat when he was approached for the role and he got it down to 7 per cent in one and a half years. Lauding his dedication, he penned a heartfelt note.

"The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'," Kabir wrote.

He went on to say, "A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I’m proud of you @kartikaaryan."

Responding to Kabir, Kartik wrote, Thank you @kabirkhankk Sir for being the biggest motivator and being by my side on every step of this transformational journey."

Earlier, Kartik had revealed that he had not tasted sugar for a year to get his look for Chandu Champion right. As he wrapped the shoot of the film, the makers celebrated it by feeding rasmalai to the actor.

Chandu Champion is touted to be an inspiring story of an athlete who does not give up on his passion despite all odds. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 14.