Jennifer Lopez Calls Ben Affleck 'Hero' Amid Divorce Rumours

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are reportedly going through a challenging time in their marriage, recently shared a sweet moment. Amid rumours that they could be headed for divorce, Lopez seemed to quash some of the intense speculation by sharing a heartfelt message for her husband, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Taking to Instagram, JLo shared a black-and-white image of a brooding Ben, 51, accompanied by some kind words. She referred to Ben as "Our Hero," showing that there is clearly still a lot of love between them. She added a heart emoji and concluded the post with "Happy Father's Day."

As per Mirror.co.uk, Ben is the father of children Violet, Serafina, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He is also the stepfather to JLo's two children, Max and Emme.

Jennifer's post follows reports earlier this week that she was "over" trying to salvage her marriage with Ben amid rumours that he had moved out of their marital home.

A source alleged to the publication that she is no longer willing to do "more" to keep their marriage together. The insider claimed, "Jenny has had enough, and she really tried, but she can do no more. It's not getting any better; it's worse."

The outlet also claimed that Jennifer has had enough due to Ben's alleged "grumpy and negative" nature. The insider added, "Ben is a great guy, but he can be grumpy and a downer. I think the world saw that in photos, like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn't smile. If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her."

"He chain-smokes and cusses and seems irritated a lot of the time. Great director and actor, but not a lot of laughs with him, you know?" the source added