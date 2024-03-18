Munawar Faruqui REACTS To Elvish Yadav's Arrest In Snake Venom Case: 'Don't Know Kaise Hua Yeh Sab'

On Sunday, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police in connection with the snake venom case. Later, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody, under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

Munawar Faruqui was questioned about Yadav's arrest. To this, the Bigg Boss 17 winner had a shocking reaction and told ETimes, "Mujhe kuch bhi idea nahi hai iss baree mein. Mera phone toh band tha...(showing his phone). Mere phone ki battery puri dead ho chuki hai. I don't know kaise hua ye sab."

Reportedly, he was shooting for a special performance for an upcoming Holi event.

Six people, including Elvish Yadav, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in Noida’s Sector 51, which was a sting operation headed by BJP leader Maneka's People for Animals, which is an NGO.

Elvish Yadav, who had earlier denied involvement in the snake venom case, reportedly has admitted to providing snake venom at parties, as per police sources.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Elvish and Munawar met during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 match, they even posted for photos, which did not go well with the Yadav's fans.

Later, Elvish released a video apologising to his fans for hugging Munawar at the ISPL match for hurting the sentiments. “You guys said Elvish was wrong. I admit that I was wrong. I can sacrifice thousands of Munawar over my religion. I do not consider him as my friend or brother. I am saying this on camera. For me, my religion is supreme,” he added.