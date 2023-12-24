Mumbai: Splitsvilla 11 Fame Shruti Sinha Walks Out After Ruia College Authorities Ask Her To 'Cover Up' Outfit During Event

Campus Beats actress Shruti Sinha, who is known for winning Splitsvilla 11 and participating in other reality shows like Roadies Xtreme and Ace Of Space 2, levelled shocking allegations against the reputed Ruia College in Mumbai that she was asked to "cover up" as they thought her outfit was obscene for the event.

Shruti took to her social media handle on Saturday evening and informed her fans that she, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, and others, were invited to Ruia College to attend an event, however, she was asked to cover up her outfit as it was deemed inappropriate by the authorities, post which, she decided to abandon the event.

Shruti wore a red halter neck cop top with matching red pants as she reached the college to promote her upcoming show, Campus Beats season 2.

Sharing a picture of herself in the outfit, Shruti took to her Instagram and wrote, "Went to @theruiaite college for an event and I was rudely asked to cover myself because apparently according to them my outfit is obscene. So we chose to walk out."

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who was also invited to the college along with Shruti, shared on his Instagram handle, "Didn't expect @theruiaite to be that orthodox so CHOSE to walk off as we don't tolerate sexism".

Later, he also clarified that he too was wearing ripped jeans for the event, but no disciplinary action was taken against him. "No dress code was shared with us…I was shocked to witness student council tearchers pulling a girl down in front of 5 men…"

"No one likes to break rules especially at school and college institutions… and as artists we understand that more than anybody," he added.

As soon as Shruti shared her humiliating ordeal on social media, netizens expressed their support and slammed the college authorities. The actress also shared screenshots of messages from the students of Ruia College, stating that they were ashamed of the incident and that even though they were excited to meet the stars of Campus Beats 2, they were proud that Shruti decided to walk out.

Ruia College, which is located in Matunga, Mumbai, is yet to release an official statement via authorities over the entire episode.