Mumbai: Leopard Enters Sets Of Dheeraj Dhoopar's Show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 During Shoot

A leopard entered the sets of the upcoming television show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 in Mumbai on Monday evening (September 4), creating panic among the crew members.

According to a report in ETimes, a leopard wandered onto the set when all the cast and crew members were present for shoot. The leopard, however, did not cause any harm.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has replaced Karanvir Bohra in the second season of Saubhagyavati Bhava.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that a leopard has entered the sets of a show during shoot. According to media reports, a leopard recently attacked a dog and ate him on the sets of Ajooni in the presence of nearly 200 people.

In July 2023, a leopard entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta in Film City, Goregaon. A video shared on social media by ANI showed crew members running away from the spot where the leopard was spotted.

Prior to that, a leopard entered the sets of Kamya Punjabi's new show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. According to reports it barged into the premises during its launch.

Film City, which is also a tourist attraction, is located on the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), which is home to leopards. It also adjacent to Aarey Milk Colony, which is a forest area within Mumbai.

