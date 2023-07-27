Video: Leopard With Cub Enters Marathi TV Show Sets In Mumbai, AICWA Prez Says, 'Govt Not Taking Strong Measures' |

Once again, a leopard along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai on Wednesday. All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told ANI, "More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this."

Strays and wildlife in the city have been struggling to save themselves from the rains. Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai throughout the day, prompting the weather office to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon.

Since 2014, there has been an increase in the population of big cats in India. The widely distributed Leopard population has seen an increase of about 63 per cent (from 7910 in 2014 to 12,852 in 2018).

Last week, a leopard entered the sets of Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana's show Ajooni in Mumbai's Goregaon Film City. As per reports, it attacked a dog in the presence of more than 200 people who were on set.

Prior to that, a leopard entered the sets of Kamya Punjabi's new show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. According to reports it barged into the premises during its launch.

