Mumbai: Man Demands Physical Relationship From Actress, Abuses & Threatens To Kill Her; Arrested

An FIR has been registered at the Oshiwara Police Station against a person who asked a film actress to have physical relations for getting role in a film. On the complaint of the actress, the police registered a case under various sections and arrested Akshay alias Akash Rajveer Bhumbak (29) from Santacruz.

According to the information received from the police, the 27-year-old woman lives in Jogeshwari and is pursuing her career in Bollywood. She earns her living by doing small jobs.

She was well acquainted with some people related to this field. There are two to three groups on WhatsApp for those struggling to get work in Bollywood and she was added in this group.

Bhumbak was also in this group. He got her mobile number and called her. He tried to get close to her by promising her that he would give her a job in a show.

After a few days, he demanded physical pleasure from her but the actress started ignoring him. On August 15, Bhumbak called her again and sent her the address of a producer. He told the actress to go to the producer and asked her to do what he tells her to.

Bhumbak told the actress that if the producer is happy, she will get a role in his film. Due to this, they had an argument and he abused her and threatened to kill her. She was shocked and lodged a complaint against Bhumbak with the Oshiwara police.

Following this complaint, the police registered a case against Bhumbak under sections 509, 295 (a), 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. After his arrest, he was produced in the court in Andheri. The court released him on bail.

