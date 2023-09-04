Mumbai Crime: Trainee Air Hostess Found Dead In Andheri Flat With Her Throat Slit, Accused Arrested

Accused held | Aishwarya Iyer

Mumbai: A trainee flight attendant with Air India, Rupal Ogrey (24), was found dead in a flat in Mumbai's Andheri early on Monday morning with her throat slit. The body was found at the flat located at N G Complex, Krishanlal Marwah Marg, Near Tata Power Centre Bus Station in Marol, Andheri. Mumbai Police registered a murder case in the incident and formed four teams to detain the accused, said DCP Datta Nalawade. The police arrested the accused within hours of the crime. According to preliminary information, the accused used to work in the society where Rupal lived and has been identified as Vikhram.

Accused entered house on pretext of clearning

The accused entered Rupal's house on Sunday afternoon on the pretext of cleaning. The victim has a deep wound on her neck, a slit made using a sharp-weapon like a knife. The accused has confessed to his crime and the weapon has been seized.

Post-mortem

The body of the victim has been sent for post mortem to Rajawadi Hospital and further investigation is underway, said Mumbai Police.

Case registered at Powai police station

The case has been registered at Powai police station. The female victim, worked as a trainee air hostess and four teams has been formed to nab the accused, according to DCP Datta Nalawade, Zone 10.

Victim a native of Chhattisgarh

The victim has been identified as Rupal Ogrey, and was a native of Chhattisgarh. She came to Mumbai in April for her training with Air India.

In the flat where she was found dead, she lived with her sister and sister's boyfriend. Both of them had gone to their native place eight days ago for a personal reason. Police informed them about the incident on Monday (September 4) morning, and now they are on their way to Mumbai.

Victim last spoke to family on Sunday morning

The victim, Rupal, had last spoken on WhatsApp video call with her family on Sunday morning. Hence, it is suspected that the murder might have happened between Sunday afternoon to Monday early morning.

Later, family's calls went unanswered

When the family's local friends went to the attendant's house as calls to her by family went unanswered, they found the flat locked from inside and there was no response to the doorbell.

Body found lying with throat slit

Later, they contacted the Powai police and with their help opened the flat using a duplicate key. The woman was found lying with her throat slit, said reports.

Visuals from the spot |

