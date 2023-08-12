Actor-Producer Veerendra Babu Arrested On Charges Of Rape & Death Threats

Aactor, director, and producer Veerendra Babu, known for his involvement in the film 'Swayam Krishi', finds himself in a grave legal trouble. He has been apprehended in connection with a disturbing case involving rape and death threats that has rocked the entertainment industry.

Veerendra Babu, who made a name for himself not only as a filmmaker but also as an actor, has been taken into custody for the alleged rape of a woman and the subsequent threats to her life.

Read Also Mumbai News: Tanzanian NRI Booked On Rape Charges By Actress

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

The incident dates back to 2021, when Babu reportedly assaulted the woman while she was unconscious.

Shockingly, he filmed the assault and subsequently used the footage to blackmail her, demanding a staggering sum of Rs 15 lakh under the threat of releasing the video on social media.

The victim, in her harrowing complaint, details the extent of her ordeal. In addition to the blackmail, she claims that she was coerced into selling her own clothes to raise money to comply with the extortionist demands of Babu.

COMPAINT FILED AGAINST VEERENDRA & HIS FRIENDS

This continued when the accused summoned the woman once more on July 30, this time allegedly involving his friends as well. The victim states that she was forcibly relieved of her gold jewellery during this encounter.

The complaint has led to swift legal action, with the Kodigehalli police station registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Veerendra Babu and his associates. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the alleged criminal activities and to ensure justice for the victim.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)