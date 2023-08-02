Mumbai: Actress Files Rape FIR Against Co-Star In Vanrai After He Refuses Marriage

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against her co-actor on the complaint of a film actress under rape and related sections.

The complainant actress has said in her complaint to the police that she has worked in many big films.

While working in the film itself, she met Rajput and the acquaintance slowly turned into love. After which both of them started living together and after some quarrel between each other, both of them separated from the month of March.

According to the information received, the whole matter came to light when the Rajput refused to marry the actress.

The complaint states that the woman kept pleading again and again, but Rajput raped her in the name of getting married. When she forced him to marry, he quarrelled and separated from her.

Both were living together in live in relationship till March 2023 and then both of them separated from each other.

Even after this, the actress approached the Rajput to get married, but he did not respond to that. After which the actress reached the police station and got an FIR registered in the case.

The complainant actress and Rajput met while shooting on a set. Later their friendship turned into love and both started living in a live-in relationship.

Vanrai police have registered a case and started investigation. A police official said that on the complaint of the actress, an FIR has been registered

