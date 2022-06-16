Who is Sai Pallavi and what did she say on Kashmiri Pandits? Know all as Bajrang Dal files FIR against actress | File Photo

South actress Sai Pallavi, who is currently on a promotional spree of her film 'Virata Parvam', recently made brow-raising comments about Kashmiri Pandit exodus and cow vigilantism in an interview.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal leaders have filed a police complaint against actor Sai Pallavi over her remarks on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and cow vigilantism in Hyderabad.

Who is Sai Pallavi and what did she say on Kashmiri Pandits?

Sai Pallavi, who rose to prominence after starring in Malayalam film 'Premam,' is now one of Telugu's most popular heroines.

Pallavi is a doctor by education, having completed her MBBS (medical degree) in 2016.

She first came to public attention for her role as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam.

She is a recipient of several awards including two Filmfare Awards for her performances in the films Premam (2015) and Fidaa (2017).

In an interaction with YouTube channel Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi said, "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. So, where's the difference between these two incidents.”

Meanwhile, 'Virata Parvam,' starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, is set to be released soon. The trailer, which was released last week, drew a lot more attention to this revolutionary war film.

The trailer of 'Virata Parvam' claims that the film is based on true events from the 1990s and tells the tale of an intense love story set against the backdrop of the Telangana Naxalite movement.

Comrade Ravanna, also known by his pen name Aranya, is played by Rana Daggubati, and Vennela, who is smitten by his writing, is played by Sai Pallavi.

Priyamani, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Eshwari Rao, Ravi Anand, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and others have played pivotal roles in this film.

Produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banners, the movie has Suresh Bobbili's music.

'Virata Parvam', directed by Venu Udugula, will be released on June 17.

(With inputs from agencies)