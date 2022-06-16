e-Paper Get App

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal files complaint against actress Sai Pallavi over remarks on Kashmiri Pandit exodus

During an interaction with the YouTube channel Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits with cow vigilantism

Thursday, June 16, 2022
article-image
Sai Pallavi | File Image

Bajrang Dal leaders have filed a police complaint with the Sultan Bazar police station in Hyderabad against actress Sai Pallavi over her recent remarks on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, reported India Today.

During an interaction with the YouTube channel Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits with cow vigilantism.

She said, "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, there was an instance recently where a Muslim was attacked when he was driving a vehicle carrying cows, and people chanted Jai Shri Ram. So where is the difference from what happened then and what is happening now?"

The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming Telugu film 'Virata Parvam'. The movie, which also stars Rana Daggubati, is inspired by true events from the 1990s. It is an intense love story set against the backdrop of the Telangana Naxalite movement.

Priyamani, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Eshwari Rao, Ravi Anand, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and others have played pivotal roles in this film.

Produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banners, the movie has Suresh Bobbili's music.

'Virata Parvam', directed by Venu Udugula, will be released on June 17.

