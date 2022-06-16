e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Finance firm executive duped of over Rs 2 lakh in 'sextortion' racket

Last Saturday, the man received a WhatsApp message asking if he was interested in "video sex"

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

A 57-year-old senior executive of a housing finance firm in Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 2.06 lakh after a woman and some other persons threatened to make his video, shot in a compromising position, viral on social media, police said on Thursday.

One of the blackmailers also posed as a Delhi police official, they said.

Last Saturday, the man received a WhatsApp message asking if he was interested in "video sex", an official from Bandra police station said.

When the man agreed, he received a video call showing a woman in a compromising position, and he was then asked to undress.

Later, the man start getting various calls from some people, threatening that they would inform his family about his video shot in an objectionable state, the official said.

Another person, who identified himself as Vikram Rathod and working with the Delhi police's crime branch, also allegedly threatened to frame the man in this connection, the official said.

A woman also called up the man and said she will make his video viral on social media, if he did not pay the amount demanded by them.

The victim allegedly paid Rs 2.06 lakh to the gang members, the police official said.

But, as they kept demanding more money, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far. The police are conducting an investigation into the case, he added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Children dump 10 tola gold in gutter near Gokuldham Colony; recovered
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Finance firm executive duped of over Rs 2 lakh in 'sextortion' racket

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

England an Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood remains suspended for assault charges, probe...

England an Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood remains suspended for assault charges, probe...

India - ASEAN Summit: Foreign Ministers call on PM Modi

India - ASEAN Summit: Foreign Ministers call on PM Modi

Ranchi violence: Jharkhand HC to hear PIL demanding NIA investigation in the matter tomorrow

Ranchi violence: Jharkhand HC to hear PIL demanding NIA investigation in the matter tomorrow

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results tomorrow

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results tomorrow