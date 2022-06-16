Mumbai: Children dump 10 tola gold in gutter near Gokuldham Colony; recovered

Mumbai: Around 10 tola of gold worth Rs 5 lakhs were recovered from the clutches of rats in a gutter near Gokuldham Colony in Goregaon.
A woman on her way to deposit jewellery in a bank gave it away to children on street, who mistaking it to be bread, threw it into a garbage dump.
"The police later recovered the gold jewellery after checking the CCTV footage which showed a few rats taking the bag of gold from the garbage dump to a gutter," Mumbai Police SI Chandrakant Gharge, told ANI.
