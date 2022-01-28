Bhopal: Police register FIR against TV actress Shweta Tiwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police have registered an FIR against TV actress Shweta Tiwari on the charge of making a controversial remark against God at Shyamla hills police station in state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

According to reports, a case has been registered under section 295A for hurting religious sentiments. Shweta made a controversial statement during a press conference here on Wednesday. She said, “God is taking the size of my inner wear.”

The star cast and production team of her upcoming web series had come to Bhopal to make an announcement of the fashion related web series. The shooting of the web series would be done here itself.

Later, as soon as the video went viral, state home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance of the matter and ordered to take action.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:47 AM IST