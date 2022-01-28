e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Bhopal: Police register FIR against TV actress Shweta Tiwari

A case has been registered under section 295A for hurting religious sentiments.
Staff Reporter
Shweta Tiwari |

Shweta Tiwari |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police have registered an FIR against TV actress Shweta Tiwari on the charge of making a controversial remark against God at Shyamla hills police station in state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

According to reports, a case has been registered under section 295A for hurting religious sentiments. Shweta made a controversial statement during a press conference here on Wednesday. She said, “God is taking the size of my inner wear.”

The star cast and production team of her upcoming web series had come to Bhopal to make an announcement of the fashion related web series. The shooting of the web series would be done here itself.

Later, as soon as the video went viral, state home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance of the matter and ordered to take action.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Anu Kapoor infuses R-day evening with patriotic fervour  Bhopal: Anu Kapoor infuses R-day evening with patriotic fervour 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
Advertisement