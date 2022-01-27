Bhopal: Anu Kapoor infuses R-day evening with patriotic fervour 

BHOPAL: Playback singer and film actor Annu Kapoor and his troupe from Mumbai presented patriotic songs at the Ravindra Convention Centre on Wednesday evening under ‘Sugam Sangeet’.

The songs included ‘ Aaj Himalaya ki choti se phir humne lalkara hai…,’ ‘Rang de basanti…,’ Aey mere vatan ke logon….,’ ‘Hai reet jahan ke preet sada…,’ ‘Aey mere pyare vatan…,’ ‘’Mere vatan aabad rahe…’. A song ‘Bharat na rah sakega hargiz ghulam khana…,’ composed by Vidhyadhari Devi.

Kapoor also related interesting and moving tales about the supreme sacrifices made by unsung and unknown freedom fighters, including the one about Neera Arya, a woman in the security detail of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who killed her own husband when the latter tried to assassinate Bose.

Young singers Anubhav Suman, Supriya Joshi, Sahil Solanki and Aishwarya Pandit presented the songs under direction of Kapoor. Tunes of Mozart, Amir Khusro’s songs, Holi songs and folk songs were also presented. The concert ended with the song ‘Suno gaur se duniyawalon…’. Kapoor himself also presented some songs.

The Directorate of Culture had organised the event under Lokrang to mark the Republic Day. It was streamed live on Culture department’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Nanaji Deshmukh Samman presented: Besides, Nanaji Deshmukh Samman Alankaran Samaroh was also held. Bhau Sahab Bhurkute Sewa Nyas, (Hoshangabad), Uttaranchal Utthan Parishad (Maneri), Aacharya Pradeep Kaushik (Jharkhand), Sampark Sanstha (Jhabua), Sopan Joshi (New Delhi), DrShankar Abhyankar, Narmada Sanstha (Khargone) and Gaumukhi Seva Dham, Korba were feted for Nanaji Deshmukh Samman for 2013-20 respectively. Governor Mangubhai Patel was the chief guest. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the event. He urged the recipients of the awards to plant at least one sapling.

Organise annual ‘Samagam’ of artists: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was happy that four eminent personalities from the field of art and culture from the state have been honoured with Padma Shri. He said that 148 awards in the field of art, literature, music and dance etc. are conferred by the state government. No state in the country gives so many awards. He said that the Culture Department should ensure that awards are conferred in the year in which they are announced. he said that the awards should be given in the year in which they are announced. He directed the Department to organise a Samagam programme once in a year to give a common platform to artists working in different fields in the state.

