Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to transfer Rs 875 cr to 3.50 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Rural) on Friday

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer the first installment of Rs 875 crore to 3.50 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) on Friday against the approved new houses, as per the state government.

CM will also interact virtually with the beneficiaries in this programme to be held at Kushabhau Thackeray Hall, Bhopal at 12 noon.

Perhaps for the first time in the country, the amount is being transferred to such a large number of beneficiaries of the scheme, as per the official statement.

Principal secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Umakant Umrao said so far more than 23.07 lakh rural families of Madhya Pradesh had got their homes under the scheme. These are all such families, who did not have a house or were living in kutcha and dilapidated houses.

The official release states, “Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, keeping in mind the "Awas for all 2024" houses are being constructed rapidly in the state. In the current financial year, despite floods and excessive rainfall in most of the districts, a record has been set for constructing more than 1.60 lakh houses in the short period of July 2021 to September 22, 2021. Also, during the corona period, more than 4.40 lakh houses have been built so far, which is a big achievement.”

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) last year, in the virtual ceremony held by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Grih Pravesh’ of about 1.75 lakh beneficiaries was performed collectively. In the same sequence, in Grih Pravesham (Dwitiya) also 1.25 lakh beneficiaries were benefitted, as per the release.

As per the release, along with houses, benefits of Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and other schemes are also being given through convergence along with MNREGA wages. In the financial year 2017-18, 23261 houses have been completed by sanctioning 25221 houses to 3 backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh namely Saharia, Baiga and Bharia. In the year 2021-22, 23928 houses are being approved.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:07 PM IST