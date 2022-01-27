Madhya Pradesh: Tribal pedals 110 km to file land grab complaint with Shivpuri collector

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of media reports about a tribal man travelling 110-kilometre on cycle to lodge a complaint with Shivpuri collector about his land allegedly being grabbed by goons, said official. The commission has asked the collector Shivpuri to submit a detailed report within three weeks.

Officials said that Dishalal, a resident of village Badli of Shivpuri district, pedalled to the collector office as he did not have money to buy a bus ticket. It took two days for Dishala to reach Shivpuri and all this while, he cycled empty stomach as he had no money to buy a meal. On reaching Shivpuri, the tribal filed a complaint with the collector seeking action against the village strongmen who allegedly grabbed his land illegally.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:59 PM IST