Bhopal: Cold wave continues to hit Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave continued to sweep Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

There is no scope of relief from it, as the cold wave, as meteorological department officials inform, will continue to hit the state for the next couple of days.

The met officials said that cold waves and icy wind were coming from northern parts of the country which are witnessing snowfall.

“Northern belt is experiencing heavy snowfall, so icy winds are coming from these belts, central part of the country is experiencing a cold wave. The current spell of cold wave is likely to prevail for the next couple of days,” Meteorological department official PK Saha.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:38 PM IST