Bhopal: Principal Secretary hoists national flag at CM’s office at residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manish Rastogi hoisted the national flag at the chief minister’s office at his official residence on Republic Day on Wednesday, as per an official release.

After the national anthem, the principal secretary Rastogi extended his warm greetings and best wishes to all the officers and employees of the office on the Republic Day.

On this occasion, officer on special duty Anand Sharma, additional secretary Om Prakash Srivastava, deputy secretaries Neeraj Vashishth, Laxman Singh Markam, Vandana Mehra Atoot, Maheep Kishor Tejasvi and other officers and employees of the chief minister’s office at his residence were present.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:38 AM IST