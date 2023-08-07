Mumbai Crime: Minor Among 2 Arrested For 7-Year-Old's Rape In Mankhurd

Representative Image

Mumbai: A case of raping a seven-year-old girl has come to light in Mankhurd area. Police have registered an FIR in this case and arrested two accused, in which one of the accused is a minor.

In just six hours, the Trombay Police has solved the case. The minor has been sent to the children's room. Police said the minor had helped the main accused.

According to information received from the Trombay police, the victim went to the shop to buy chocolates but did not return home for a long time, then the family members searched for her, but could not find her.

After some time she returned home, but sadness was visible on her face. When the mother took the child into confidence and wanted to know the reason for her being sad, the girl told her everything.

Justice Pursued: A Swift and Determined Response

The mother then took the child to the police station and got an FIR registered. While investigating which the police got success in catching two people.

According to the First Information Report, one of the accused who is a minor, was holding the girl's hand while the other raped her.

A police officer said that an FIR has been registered in this case under the POCSO Act along with the section of gangrape. The minor has been sent to a juvenile home.