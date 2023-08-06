Mumbai Crime: Youth Arrested From Nanded For Defaming 20-Year-Old Woman

Representational Image

A 25-year-old youth from Nanded was arrested by the Malvani police for defaming a young woman by uploading obscene text along with photos on social media. The name of the accused is Avesh Syed and he is a resident of Himalaya Nagar in Nanded. After his arrest, he was produced before a local court in Borivali.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, the 20-year-old complainant lives with her family in Malad's Malvani area. She is currently working in a private company located in Charkop area of ​​Kandivali. She has an account on Instagram and through this account she was in touch with her friends and other relatives. A few days ago, an unknown person used her photo and posted an offensive story about her on social media.

When this was noticed by one of her friends, she told her about it. When she looked at the related posts, she found vulgar and offensive posts about her along with her photo. After this incident, she filed a complaint against an unknown person in the Malvani police.

Police Investigation and Arrest

After this complaint, the police had registered an FIR of molestation and under the IT section.

As soon as the case was registered, the police conducted a technical investigation and detained Avesh Syed, a resident of Nanded, for questioning. In the investigation, it was revealed that he defamed the woman on social media. Police have seized a mobile phone from him. The mobile has been sent to the forensic lab.