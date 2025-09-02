Mumbai: Dadar Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Molesting Woman On CSMT-Ambernath Fast Local

Mumbai: The Dadar police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman on a local train last week.
About The Incident
The incident occurred on a CSMT-Ambernath fast local on August 30. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was travelling in a general compartment when the accused, identified as Rajeev Gaud, allegedly touched her inappropriately. When the victim resisted, he reportedly made obscene gestures.
Gaud, who was under the influence of alcohol, was arrested after the woman filed a complaint. The case was transferred to the Dadar police for further investigation.
