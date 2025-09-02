53-Year-Old Thane Resident Duped Of ₹39 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam

Mumbai: A 53-year-old resident of Thane recently fell prey to scammers and lost Rs 39 lakh in a cryptocurrency investment fraud.
The scammers promised lucrative returns on trading and induced him to register on a bogus trading website and transfer money in over a dozen transactions.
About The Case
The case dates back to June 26 last year, when he received a phone call from a person sharing information about the trading website, promising withdrawal of earnings by the end of every month.
Another scammer posed as a fund manager, inducing the man to invest. He could see his earnings on the website from June 26 till December 3, but when he asked for his returns, the scammers started giving evasive replies.