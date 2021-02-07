Mumbai: 'Gandii Baat' actress Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on website

Mumbai Police has arrested 'Gandii Baat' actress Gehana Vasisth for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on the website, ANI reported.

As per the agency, Gehana was arrested by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

She is likely to be produced before a court in Mumbai today.

In November 2019, Gehana had suffered a massive cardiac arrest and had to be rushed to a hospital during a shoot.

On the work front, Gehana Vasisth was recently seen in ALT Balaji's "Gandii Baat". She has also featured in shows on the Ullu app.