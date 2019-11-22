'Gandii Baat' actress Gehana Vasisth on ventilator, extremely critical

Television actress and model Gehana Vasisth has suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital after being on a long working shift without taking proper nutrition, doctor said.

Gehana, who was admitted to hospital on Thursday, is "extremely critical" as per hospital sources and has been put on ventilator and other life-saving equipment.

She is currently undergoing treatment in Raksha Hospital in Mumbai's Malad area.

As per the latest information received from hospital sources, the 31-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest resulting from a severe stroke and very low blood pressure.