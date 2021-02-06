Mumbai: Fire at Mankhurd scrapyard doused

The fire that broke out at godowns in Mumbai's Mankhurd scrapyard on Friday has been doused after the firefighting operations were carried out by the authorities.

Fire fighting operations were carried out at the affected site and as many as 19 fire tenders were deployed.

Residents of the area said that no causality has been reported but there are damages to the property.

"This is not the first time that this place has caught fire," said Vinod Gupta, a local.

Another resident Nandlal Gupta said that there were numerous godowns in the area that store used oil, which acts as fuel for fires.

"We don't know how the fire started but there are a lot of godowns in the area that are used to store burnt oil. This area is mostly inhabited by daily wage labourers who ran away once the fire began," said Nandlal.