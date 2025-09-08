 NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar, Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Trade Barbs Over Alleged Waiver Of ₹90-Crore Penalty On Megha Engineering
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCP-SP's Rohit Pawar, Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Trade Barbs Over Alleged Waiver Of ₹90-Crore Penalty On Megha Engineering

NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar, Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Trade Barbs Over Alleged Waiver Of ₹90-Crore Penalty On Megha Engineering

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar accused Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of waiving a penalty of over Rs 90 crore imposed on a company for illegal mining in Jalna district. The allegation sparked a sharp exchange of posts between the two leaders on X.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar, Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Trade Barbs Over Alleged Waiver Of ₹90-Crore Penalty On Megha Engineering |

Mumbai: A political storm erupted on social media on Monday after Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar accused Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of waiving a penalty of over Rs 90 crore imposed on a company for illegal mining in Jalna district. The allegation sparked a sharp exchange of posts between the two leaders on X (formerly Twitter), drawing public attention to yet another controversy surrounding Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL).

The row began early in the day when Bawankule issued a challenge to Pawar, daring him to prove the allegation. Posting in Marathi, the senior BJP leader wrote: “Shri Rohit Pawar ji, You have made a very big claim. Prove that I, as Revenue Minister, waived a fine of Rs 90 crore on any company. Otherwise, retire from politics. Prove it!.

Pawar Hits Back With Proof

Pawar, unfazed by the dare, swiftly hit back with what he claimed was documentary proof. Sharing an image of a written reply given in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on July 11, 2025, Pawar argued that Bawankule himself had admitted to reducing the penalty imposed on MEIL.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In Revenue
Pune Metro Ferries Over 37 Lakh Passengers During Ganeshotsav, Generates Nearly ₹6 Crore In Revenue
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: What We Know Vs. What We Wish For
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: What We Know Vs. What We Wish For
'I Have Fallen Many Times...': Raj Kundra Breaks Down As He Relates His Struggles To Punjab Flood Crisis; Video Goes Viral
'I Have Fallen Many Times...': Raj Kundra Breaks Down As He Relates His Struggles To Punjab Flood Crisis; Video Goes Viral
'God's Influencer': Facts About St Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint
'God's Influencer': Facts About St Carlo Acutis, The First Millennial Saint

The document, originally based on a question raised by BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar, stated that while district authorities had levied fines amounting to over Rs 94.68 crore for illegal extraction of sand, murum and stone during road construction work, the Revenue Department had allowed the company to settle the dues by paying just 11 percent in one case. Moreover, machinery that had been seized was returned following the company’s appeal.

Accusing the government of double standards, Pawar alleged that villagers engaged in small-scale excavation for rural road works often faced harsh action, while “wealthy contractors involved in large-scale illegal mining” were let off with massive waivers. “This is what you call a government for the common man?” Pawar asked in his post, insisting that Bawankule answer the people rather than challenging rivals to retire from politics.

Read Also
Megha Engineering: Run By PV Krishna Reddy, Telangana-Based Company Is Second-Biggest Buyer Of...
article-image

Bawankule's Reply In Assembly Confirmed Company Paid 1% Of Total Penalty

In the Assembly, Bawankule’s reply had confirmed that fines of Rs 38.70 crore and Rs 55.98 crore had been imposed by officials in different cases, but following appeals, the company was directed to deposit only Rs 17.28 lakh, about 1 per cent of the total penalty, while its other appeals were still under consideration.

The issue assumes wider importance as Megha Engineering Infrastructure has been under scrutiny in Maharashtra. Recently, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) cancelled a contract awarded to the company after a rival bidder, L&T, challenged the tender process in the Supreme Court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar, Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Trade Barbs Over Alleged Waiver Of...

NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar, Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Trade Barbs Over Alleged Waiver Of...

Thane: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies, Four Family Members Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In...

Thane: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies, Four Family Members Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In...

Mumbai: Over 100 Mobile Phones, Gold Chains Stolen During Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan

Mumbai: Over 100 Mobile Phones, Gold Chains Stolen During Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan

Maha Government Set To Launch 10 New Waterways In MMR, Including Four Routes Connecting To Navi...

Maha Government Set To Launch 10 New Waterways In MMR, Including Four Routes Connecting To Navi...

Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide...

Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide...