Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma slapped with challans for riding two-wheelers without helmets

The Mumbai Traffic Police has slapped e-challans on riders of two motorcycles for violating traffic rules by not wearing a helmet while offering "lift" to Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma.

Mr. Bachchan reportedly was stuck in traffic on Sunday after which he was offered lift by a motorcycle rider. While the actor applauded the rider's sweet gesture, neitezens focused their attention onwards them not wearing helmets while riding.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, Sharma too was seen ditching her luxury car and riding a motorcycle owned by her personal assistant and both of them were seen not wearing helmets.

Both the actors penalized under Motor Vehicles Act

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, riding two-wheelers is a punishable offence and recently they made it mandatory for the pillion rider to wear helmets as well.

While Bachchan was penalized for not wearing a helmet - Rs. 1,000, Sharma and his PA (who was the rider) were slapped with an e-challan of Rs. 10,500 for violating several traffic laws.

Last year, a total of 12 lakh challans were issued by the MTP to riders for not wearing helmets.

MTP informed about the actors paying challans

On Tuesday night, MTP via Twitter said that e-challans were issued to both the vehicles and both actors have paid their dues well on time. "Almost 600 crore dues are pending to this day because of motorists not paying their e-challan fines. Influential personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma paying their compounding amount for challan should set an example for citizens to not violate traffic rules and if they do, they have to pay their challan amount," said a senior traffic official.

As per protocol, in cases where motorists fail to pay their dues, traffic authorities send their legal notice after which the matter is addressed in court.