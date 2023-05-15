Amitabh Bachchan rides pillion with stranger in Mumbai, netizens ask 'Where is your helmet sir?'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to the streets of Mumbai on a bike as he rode behind a "stranger" to beat the city's traffic.

The 80-year-old has been working round the clock of late, shooting for numerous films, commercials and other projects.

Big B even thanked the supposed stranger with an Instagram post, however, netizens were quick to point out that the megastar flouted a major rule of the city.

Big B rides pillion with stranger

Bachchan is known to keep his fans updated with the happenings in his daily life with his quirky social media posts. The actor is quite active on Instagram and Twitter, and enjoys a massive following.

Big B took to his Instagram in the late hours of Sunday and shared a picture of himself riding pillion with a biker. He wrote that while he did not know the man, he obliged when he offered him a lift to zoom past the city's traffic.

"Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner," Big B wrote.

As soon as he shared the post, a number of netizens expressed their surprise over the fact that the megastar rode with a stranger without any qualms. However, a section of the internet also schooled the actor as well as the man who helped him for not wearing helmets and flouting Mumbai traffic rules.

"Where is helmet?" a user asked, while another wrote, "Sir please use helmet."

Some users also opined that Big B could have at least asked the man his name to thank him for giving him a ride instead of putting up a post calling him a "stranger".

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Big B has a slew of films lined up on his slate.

He was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.

He is all set to share the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in 'Project K'. The film is being shot on a massive scale in Hyderabad, and the actor was even injured during performing a scene a few days ago.

Big B recently also announced his new film 'Section 84', which is said to be a courtroom thriller helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Bachchan also has the remake of the Hollywood classic 'The Intern' with Deepika in the pipeline.