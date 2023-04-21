 Amitabh Bachchan rocks in 'Bhojpuri' style as he urges Twitter to bring back his blue tick
Amitabh Bachchan rocks in 'Bhojpuri' style as he urges Twitter to bring back his blue tick

After paying for the paid service, Big B has posted an interesting tweet probably asking Elon Musk to bring back his blue tick.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Amitabh Bachchan | Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the hearts even in his 80s. The superstar is not only known for his epic performances in movies but also due to his fun-loving and pleasing personality.

As we all know, many popular B-town celebs lost their Twitter blue ticks after Elon Muck revoked it and made them paid service for all social media users. Apart from Big B, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and many others lost their blue ticks on Twitter.

Now, after paying for the paid service, Big B has posted an interesting tweet asking Twitter officials to bring back his blue tick. He could be seen slaying in ‘Bhojpuri’ as he asked for the same.

article-image

Here’s what he said

In his tweet, the actor wrote a Bhojpuri line that translates into English: “Hey Twitter Bro! Are you listening? Now I have paid the charges too…then please put back that blue tick next to my name so that people know I am the real Amitabh Bachchan..praying with folded hands. Do I need to bow down on your feet too?

Check out the quirky tweet by Big B and we bet it’s gonna make your day:

article-image

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

The actor, who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s, Uunchai, will now appear alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Project K. He also has Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapth’ and a few other interesting projects in the pipeline.

Despite being in the 80s, Big B is the only actor shining like an evergreen superstar in the film Industry and inspiring the budding actors in the industry.

article-image

