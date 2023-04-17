Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s live performance at award show takes internet by storm, fans recall his old statement

Amitabh Bachchan | Photo File

Bollywood’s Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handles on Monday to share an old video of himself singing live at an award show.

The clip features the megastar performing the song ‘Piddly Si Baatein’ from his 2015 film ‘Shamitabh’ while actress Deepika Padukone cheers him on from the audience.

What's in the video?

In the throwback video, Bachchan looks dapper in a black suit, white shirt, bow tie, and specs. The audience can be seen applauding his performance as he sings his heart out. The actor simply gave a smile emoticon in his caption while sharing the video on Instagram.

Fans of the actor took to social media to shower him with love and praise, calling him ‘iconic’ and his performance ‘zabardast’. Some fans even recalled his recent admission of being a ‘bathroom singer’ during an interview with singer Adnan Sami.

Check out Big B's dance video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amitabh's work front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has a busy schedule with multiple projects lined up. He will be seen in ‘The Intern’ alongside Deepika Padukone and ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also feature in ‘Brahmastra: Part 2’.

Despite his hectic work schedule, it's great to see the actor taking the time to reminisce about his past performances and share them with his fans.