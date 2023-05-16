Mumbai Police to take action against Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma for riding pillion without helmet

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Anushka Sharma have landed themselves in legal trouble after they decided to ride bikes to beat the Mumbai traffic.

In the wee hours of Monday, Big B himself shared on his social media that he rode pillion with a "stranger" to reach his set on time. On the same day, Anushka was seen riding behind her bodyguard on a bike.

While the two actors did not seem to care much, netizens brought the photos to the Mumbai Police's notice and pointed out how both of them flouted a major traffic rule.

Mumbai Police action against Big B, Anushka

As soon as photos of the actors riding pillion on the streets of Mumbai went viral, netizens slammed them for not wearing helmets.

Several users tagged the Mumbai Police on Instagram and Twitter and questioned if it was fine for a celebrity to violate such an important rule whereas common citizens are slapped with hefty fines on doing the same.

They also raised concerns about their safety.

Later, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police confirmed that strict action will be taken against both the stars. "We have shared this with traffic branch," they replied under comments pointing out the missing helmets.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka's upcoming projects

On the work front, Big B has a handful of projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in the high-octane 'Project K', co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

The film is being shot on a massive scale in Hyderabad. A few days ago, Big B suffered a broken rib and other injuries when he met with an accident while shooting for one of the scenes.

He also has 'Sectio 34' and 'The Intern' remake on his plate.

On the other hand, Anushka is busy with the final touches to her ambitious sports-drama 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is the biopic of Team India cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and it is set to release on OTT by the end of this year.