Mumbai: 1,514-Page Chargesheet Filed Against Accused In Chrisann Pereira Drug Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has finally filed a detailed 1,514-page chargesheet in court against two individuals, Anthony Paul and Rajesh Damodar Bobate, also known as Ravi, in the Chrisann Pereira drug smuggling case.

The chargesheet relates to the shocking incident where the accused allegedly framed Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira for drug smuggling in Dubai.

The police, after thorough investigation, concluded that the arrested individuals had been extorting money from innocent people by ensnaring them in drug-related activities.

Earlier reports hinted at the imminent filing of the chargesheet by the Mumbai police. According to an official statement on Tuesday, the document not only lists the allegations against Chrisann Pereira but also mentions DJ Clayton Rodrigues, who was apparently another victim of Anthony Paul's scheming tactics.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when Pereira, aged 27, was detained in a Sharjah jail for nearly a month after a small quantity of drugs was found concealed in a memento given to her by the accused as part of an alleged setup. Similarly, DJ Rodrigues, aged 37, was arrested in Sharjah and subsequently sentenced to 25 years in jail by a local court.

A senior police official involved in the investigation revealed that both Pereira and Rodrigues had fallen prey to the malicious plan devised by the accused to implicate them in drug-related offenses. The findings of the probe may prove beneficial for DJ Rodrigues in his legal battle.

Following the filing of the chargesheet in the Mumbai court, Rodrigues's family plans to have it translated into Arabic and forward it to their lawyer to facilitate further in the legal proceedings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The family has already appealed against Rodrigues's conviction with the assistance of their lawyer.

Who is Chrisann Pereira and why was she arrested?

Pereira, known for her role in the Bollywood movie 'Sadak 2,' directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was apprehended at Sharjah airport on April 1 after being asked by the accused to hand over the memento to someone in the UAE.

Soon after her arrest, Anthony Paul and his associate Ravi Bobhate allegedly demanded a hefty sum of Rs 80 lakh from Pereira's mother. Fortunately, the actress was released after the Mumbai police forwarded the relevant case documents to the authorities in the UAE.

