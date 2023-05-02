Chrisann Pereira case: Arrested accused in police custody till May 6

File pic

In actor Chrisann Pereira’s case, the crime branch presented the three accused in the court on Tuesday and got their extended custody till May 6. The crime branch told the court that the accused are not cooperating with the police in the probe.

Three held for implicating Pereira in drug case

Anthony Paul, Rajesh Bhobate alias Ravi and Shantisingh Rajput were arrested for implicating Pereira in a drugs case. She was sent to Sharjah for the shooting of a purported web series with drugs concealed in a trophy.

An officer of crime branch’s unit 10 told the court that accused Paul and Ravi had conspired to trap the actor in a drugs case in order to avenge a past dispute with her mother. They had trapped four other persons, too, and had used different SIM cards to communicate with them. However, the police said the accused are refusing to share information about these SIM cards.

Paul had given fake flight tickets, Rajput a drug peddler

The crime branch told the court that Paul had given fake flight tickets to five people at different points of time. Though Paul has claimed to have made these tickets himself, he is refusing to share the method, the police said.

The police said that Rajput is a drug peddler working as an electrician. He allegedly supplied 500gm ganja to Paul but is refusing to reveal who the supplier was.

