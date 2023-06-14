Sadak 2 Actress Chrisann Pereira To Fly Back To Mumbai From Sharjah Soon After Being Acquitted In Drugs Case

Chrisann Pereira | Instagram

Actress Chrisann Pereira, who has been acquitted in a drugs case, will finally return to Mumbai in the next few days. For those unversed, Chrisann was lodged in Sharjah prison after being allegedly framed in a narcotics case.

Pereira who in prison for nearly four weeks and was granted bail on April 28, however, she couldn’t leave the country as she did not get her passport back.

According to a report in Indian Express, Chrisann is likely to get her passport back in the coming days and she will return to the country by the weekend. Chrisann was cleared of all the drug charges by the Sharjah court on Tuesday (June 13).

In May 2023, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the man who allegedly supplied drugs to bakery owner, Anthony Paul, who allegedly framed Chrisann in a drugs case. The accused has been identified as Shantilal Rajput.

On April 25, the Mumbai Police arrested two others for allegedly framing Chrisann in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

The accused have been identified as Anthony Paul, 32, and Rajesh Damodar Bobate alias Ravi, 42.

Chrisann was lodged in a Sharjah jail since April 1.