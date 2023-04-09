Mouni Roy REVEALS her first love, BFF Disha Patani has the cutest reaction; check out

Bollywood actresses Mouni Roy and Disha Patani have been giving us major BFF goals lately. The two actresses first bonded while on a tour with Akshay Kumar called 'The Entertainers'.

Sonam Bajwa and Nora Fatehi were also part of the tour, and the girls have since become thick as thieves.

Mouni Roy reveals her first love and it's not Suraj Nambiar

Their camaraderie was evident when Mouni shared some pictures of herself looking stunning in an ethnic lehenga choli and dancing in front of the camera.

She captioned the pictures, "First loves 🎥 🕺", referring to the camera. Disha was quick to shower her friend with compliments, commenting, "So beautiful ❤️❤️".

The bond between the two actresses is not only restricted to social media as Mouni had previously posted some adorable pictures of herself with Disha, expressing how much she missed her friend. Mouni wrote, “Me & my D at random ?#WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss”, and Disha was quick to reply with, “Love you my mon mon❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Mouni-Disha's Professional front

Mouni is currently riding high on the success of her film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. She was truly the surprise package in the movie.

Meanwhile, Disha has been busy shooting for her upcoming projects, including ‘Yodha’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, and ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The friendship between Mouni and Disha is certainly giving us major #FriendshipGoals, and we cannot wait to see more of their adorable moments together.

Read Also Photos: Mouni Roy raises temperature in vibrant bikini