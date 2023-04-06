Gumraah: Ananya Panday shows up at special screening of rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur's latest thriller

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023

A special screening of 'Gumraah' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur was hosted that saw the film's team and crew, in attendance, including a surprise appearance by Ananya Panday. More pics ahead

Varinder Chawla

Paps were surprised to see Ananya at the screening as she had also attended the premiere of 'Jubilee'

Varinder Chawla

Aditya, will be seen essaying a double role in the film as Rahul and Arjun, lookalikes who are prime murder suspects

Varinder Chawla

Mrunal, who plays police officer Shivani Mathur, looked summer-ready in a coral red dress

Varinder Chawla

The actress was joined by her brother and young actor Dhaval Thakur, who was previously seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'

Varinder Chawla

The film marks the debut of Vedika Pinto, whom you might recollect from the music video of Ritviz's popular song, 'Liggi'

Varinder Chawla

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan

Varinder Chawla

Sajid Nadiadwala

Varinder Chawla

Ronit Roy with wife Neelam Singh and son Agasthya

Varinder Chawla

Soham Majumdar

Varinder Chawla

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra

Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Aditya Roy Kapur spills the beans on marriage plans amid dating rumours with Ananya Panday
Find out More