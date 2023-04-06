Gumraah: Ananya Panday shows up at special screening of rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur's latest thriller

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023
A special screening of 'Gumraah' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur was hosted that saw the film's team and crew, in attendance, including a surprise appearance by Ananya Panday. More pics ahead
Varinder Chawla
Paps were surprised to see Ananya at the screening as she had also attended the premiere of 'Jubilee'
Aditya, will be seen essaying a double role in the film as Rahul and Arjun, lookalikes who are prime murder suspects
Mrunal, who plays police officer Shivani Mathur, looked summer-ready in a coral red dress
The actress was joined by her brother and young actor Dhaval Thakur, who was previously seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'
The film marks the debut of Vedika Pinto, whom you might recollect from the music video of Ritviz's popular song, 'Liggi'
Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan
Sajid Nadiadwala
Ronit Roy with wife Neelam Singh and son Agasthya
Soham Majumdar
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra
